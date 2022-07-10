Five people have been rescued by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) from different places in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The CDAA said in a statement, “Rescue teams were able to rescue two people from Souq area in Wilayat Jalan Bani Bu Ali, one from Wilayat Jalan Bani Buhassan and three others fro Wadi Al-Washa in Wadi Bani Khalid. All are in good health.”

Meanwhile, Oman Meteorology said in a statement, “Chances of rain and flooding in valleys will increase on Sunday. Therefore, everyone is requested to take caution and not to risk crossing valleys, monitoring children and not approaching valley streams and water ponds."

By: Times News Service