Muscat – H E Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, chairman of Enivironment Authority (EA), recently received the State Minister for Environmental Policies at the Hungarian Ministry of Energy at his office to discuss the advancement of ecological partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Hungary. The high-level meeting focused on several matters of mutual interest, specifically regarding environmental policies and the exchange of international expertise.

During the session, both officials reviewed the latest developments in global environmental affairs, including the ongoing work of the United Nations Environment Assembly and the necessary preparations for its eighth session.

The visit aligns with a broader framework to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment, energy, and sustainability. These joint efforts are intended to support global sustainable development goals and accelerate progress toward achieving carbon neutrality.

