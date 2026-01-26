MUSCAT: The Oman Net Zero Centre (ONZC) has announced plans to establish a national framework for issuing, verifying and registering energy and low-carbon product certificates in the Sultanate of Oman — a crucial step towards developing a robust National Carbon Market.

A senior ONZC official said the certification framework will be internationally aligned and developed in coordination with relevant government bodies to ensure environmental integrity and global acceptance.

“Certification is a core element of our five-year plan”, said Mohsin al Jabri, Director-General of ONZC. “Our priority is establishing a robust CO₂ certification framework that enables industries to transact verified emissions reductions domestically and internationally, unlocking finance tied to these reductions and enabling access to global markets”.

Speaking to The Energy Year, Al Jabri outlined steps to create a single, authoritative registry for low-carbon claims originating in Oman. “ONZC is preparing to lead in certification by establishing a standalone, internationally aligned framework for Energy Attribute Certificates and Low-Carbon Product Certification, acting as the sole authority with dedicated issuance, verification and registry functions. We will coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure environmental integrity and global credibility”, he said.

The Centre also plans to review whether Oman should continue using International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) or transition to European-style Guarantees of Origin, depending on market needs and regulatory alignment.

“These measures position Oman to issue high-integrity certificates, prevent double counting, expand low-carbon exports, attract international investment and contribute meaningfully to global decarbonisation”, Al Jabri added.

Oman has prior experience with I-RECs, widely recognised in many global markets. However, European markets — a key target for Omani green hydrogen and low-carbon fuel exports — increasingly favour Guarantees of Origin, which operate under stricter verification frameworks. ONZC’s review ensures that Omani certificates remain acceptable in priority export markets and compatible with evolving international climate rules.

Significantly, the Centre also plans to establish a Carbon Registry aimed at digitalising the entire carbon credit registration process. The platform will allow users to view and manage credits available for trade within the Sultanate of Oman, track decarbonisation progress across sectors and companies; and lay the foundation for a transparent and efficient carbon market.

The proposed National Carbon Market will support certification and trading mechanisms. “Projects will be categorised by CO₂ reduction potential. Category A represents the highest impact, while Category D represents the lowest. This classification, along with all project information — excluding project owner identities — will be made public to ensure transparency and foster external trust”, Al Jabri explained.

Established in 2024, the Oman Net Zero Centre serves as the central coordinating body translating Oman’s net-zero ambition into functioning systems, rules and markets across the economy, with a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

