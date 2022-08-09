Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) is offering a discount of up to 40% on its flights to many destinations in Europe and the US, in addition to some other selected domestic destinations.

The promotion comes in implementation of its strategy aiming at connecting the world to the Kingdom, in addition to providing the opportunity for guests to enjoy their vacations in various regions of the Kingdom that are witnessing a movement in the tourism sector, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Reservations for the discounted flights will be available from August 7 to 12, while guests can travel from September 15, 2022, to November 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).