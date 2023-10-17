RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has made phone calls, on Monday, to his Japanese and German counterparts to discuss developments in Gaza and its surroundings.



During the phone call with Japan's Foreign Minister, Yōko Kamikawa, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza, and the international efforts made in this regard.



The Saudi and Japanese foreign ministers emphasized the importance of stopping all forms of targeting civilians, stressing the importance of all conflicted parties to adhere to what is stipulated in international humanitarian law.



The Saudi foreign minister urged Japan, due to its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to work to ensure that the Council fulfills its responsibility to preserve international peace and security by pushing for an immediate cessation of military operations and lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip.



Prince Faisal also stressed the importance of the Security Council working to implement its resolutions on the Palestinian issue, specifically the resolutions with the following numbers: 242″1967″: 338″1973″: 1515″2003″: 2334″2016″.



This in order to establish a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue in order to achieve the aspirations of Its people, he said.



During the phone call with Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock the two sides discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the international efforts made in this regard.



The Saudi and German counterparts stressed the importance of all conflicting parties adhering to what is stipulated in international humanitarian law, including stopping the targeting of civilians in all its forms.



Prince Faisal and Baerbock touched on the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities towards an immediate ceasefire and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.



The two foreign ministers also touched on the importance of the international community’s commitment to the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council, as well as set urgent solutions to facilitate the entry of medical and relief materials to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

