RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has provided a check worth $2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support for the Palestinian people.



The check for the agency’s scheduled annual contribution was handed over by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Bin Bandar Al-Sudairi to the Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini.



This comes in order to enable UNRWA to continue offering its relief services, in addition to providing food, medicine and humanitarian needs to the Palestinian people.



From his side, Lazzarini thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting UNRWA. “Saudi Arabia has always stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people and stands with the agency to achieve its humanitarian goals,” he said.



“Now, in this time, we need this solidarity and support more than ever,” Lazzarini said.



He called on member states of the UN and the international community to support UNRWA’s efforts to support the Palestinian people, who are currently going through critical circumstances.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).