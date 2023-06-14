RIYADH — International support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 edition of the World Expo in Riyadh continues, as the State of Palestine affirmed its support for the bid, which now enjoys wide global endorsement.



Following this decision, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah expressed Saudi Arabia’s gratitude to his Palestinian counterpart Riyadh Al Maliki. minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of the state of Palestine, during a meeting on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting of members of the League of Arab States and Pacific Small Island Developing States, held in Riyadh on Monday.



Prince Faisal congratulated his Palestinian counterpart on Palestine's accession to the “Bureau international des expositions”, the body supervising the organization of World Expos. Furthermore, the meeting reviewed ways to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries.



Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations from around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.



Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.

