MOSCOW — Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi discussed various aspects of defense cooperation with senior officials of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran. The discussions were held on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, which concluded here on Tuesday.



Eng. Al-Otaibi, headed the delegation of the Saudi Ministry of Defense that participated in the conference. More than 800 delegates from 76 countries and six international organizations took part in the conference. They included 26 defense ministers and 16 deputy defense ministers and chiefs of general staff in addition to senior defense and security policy makers from various countries. Delegations from 12 more countries, led by department chiefs, as well as ambassadors and military attaches accredited to Russia also attended.



The conference aimed to discuss modern military challenges and threats, and to enhance the benefit and keep abreast of all that is proposed by decision-makers and experts interested in the fields of politics, defense and security in the world.



On the sidelines of the conference, Assistant Defense Minister Al-Otaibi met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance defense cooperation between the two friendly countries. A number of issues of common concern also figured in the talks. During the meetings, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and friendly countries in the defense fields, and ways to develop and enhance them.



Al-Otaibi also met with Minister of Defense Li Shangfu, head of the Chinese delegation; Secretary General and Deputy Minister of Defense Hammood Uz Zaman Khan, head of the Pakistani delegation; and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, the head of the Iranian delegation.

