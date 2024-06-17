Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi assured that the ministry has made all necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services throughout the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

He confirmed in a statement Sunday that medical and technical staff are available in all hospitals and health centers, working around-the-clock to meet patient needs.

Dr. Al-Awadhi expressed gratitude to healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and administrators, for their dedicated service during Eid, noting their commitment to maintaining high healthcare standards.

On this occasion, he extended sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the people of Kuwait.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for everyone's well-being, prosperity, and the protection of Kuwait, wishing for continued security, prosperity, and tranquility. (end) mrf.tab.lr

