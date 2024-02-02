His Majesty King Hamad has commended the GCC’s wide-ranging achievements since its establishment.

He also praised the bloc’s advanced regional and global status, as well as effective contributions to consolidating fraternal ties among its member states and strengthening the pillars of regional security.

This came as His Majesty yesterday received GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi, who is on a visit to the kingdom.

He commended the efforts Mr Al Budaiwi and the affiliates of the GCC Secretariat General are making to enhance joint GCC action and open up new horizons for more co-operation and co-ordination among the GCC states to benefit all GCC people.

He highlighted the memorandum of understanding signed between the Education Ministry, represented by the University of Bahrain, and the GCC Secretariat General on co-operation in the fields of education, training, studies, research and knowledge dissemination, as part of its endeavours to enhance educational and knowledge-based co-ordination among member states.

The GCC secretary general expressed his deepest thanks to the King for his sound directives and support for the efforts of the GCC Secretariat General and all its affiliates. Mr Al Budaiwi underscored the kingdom’s effective role, under the leadership of His Majesty, in serving the GCC, citing its remarkable efforts to develop the joint action system and achieve its lofty goals.