Muscat: The number of road accidents in the Sultanate of Oman has reduced by more than 50 per cent in the past five years.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the number of traffic accidents in the Sultanate of Oman decreased by 60 per cent during the past five years (2017-2021 ), to reach 1,539 accidents at a rate of one traffic accident every 6 hours at the end of the year 2021.

