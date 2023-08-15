Muscat: The total number of vehicles registered in the Sultanate of Oman reached 1.62 million at the end of June 2023, according to the latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Vehicles with private registration constituted 79.6 percent of the total vehicles registered in Oman, to stand at 1,294,252, while the number of vehicles with commercial registration reached 237,621.

Meanwhile, taxi vehicles reached 27,983. The number of rental vehicles reached 30,856. The number of government vehicles stood at 11,832 and motorbikes stood at 6,758.

The number of driving instruction vehicles stood at 5,564 and the number of vehicles with temporary registration (temporary inspection, export and import) stood at 8,556.

Moreover, the number of tractors stood at 1,275 and vehicles with diplomatic entity registrations stood at 844.

As for vehicles registered per weight, the number of vehicles weighing less than 3 tonnes stood at 1,467,675, over 10 tonnes stood at 71,931, between 3-7 tonnes stood at 47,865 and between 7-10 tonnes stood at 38,070.