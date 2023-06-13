RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced that Saudization of sales outlets of seven economic activities and the first phase of motor vehicle periodic inspection (MVPI) sector has come into force in all regions of the Kingdom on Monday, June 12.



This move would lead to create a total of 17,000 jobs for Saudis.



The Ministry said that Saudization of the service outlets in MVPI will be implemented in two phases. Fifty percent of jobs will be localized in the first phase while 100 percent Saudization will be implemented in the second phase.



Major professions that come under Saudization in this field include site manager, assistant manager, quality manager, financial supervisor, site supervisor, track head, inspection technician, assistant inspection technician, maintenance technician, information technician, and data entry operator.



All these professions are estimated to create jobs for more than 5,000 Saudis.



The Ministry indicated that the localization of sales outlets that came into force on Monday include 70 percent jobs of the following activities.



They are: Outlets for selling security and safety equipment; outlets for selling elevators, stairs and conveyer belts; outlets for selling artificial turf and swimming pools; outlets for selling water purification equipment and navigation devices; outlets for selling catering equipment and electric vehicles; outlets for selling pneumatic weapons, hunting and trip supplies; and outlets for selling packaging equipment and tools.



According to the Ministry, the most important professions in these activities include branch manager, supervisor, cashier, customer accountant, and customer service, and these professions are estimated to create jobs for more than 12,000 young Saudi men and women.



Saudization of these outlets comes within the framework of the Ministry’s cooperation with the supervisory authorities represented by the Ministry of Commerce.



The Ministry stated that localization of these sectors comes into force at the end of the grace period.



It also comes as a continuation of the Ministry’s efforts aimed at providing a stimulating and productive work environment for the citizens, and increasing their level of participation in the labor market, in addition to enhancing their contribution to the economic system.



The Ministry has released a guide that explains the details of the localization of sales outlets in seven economic activities, and another guide that explains the details of the localization of the periodic inspection of vehicles and the mechanism for its implementation.



The Ministry urged the establishments and companies to abide by the new Saudization rules in order to avoid the statutory penalties that will be applied against the violators.

