Red Sea Global (RSG), the real estate developer and pioneer of regenerative tourism, has secured EarthCheck’s internationally recognised Sustainable Destinations certification for The Red Sea, making it the first destination in Saudi Arabia to achieve the accolade.

The certification is awarded to destinations that demonstrate leadership in sustainable tourism. It evaluates the environmental, social, and economic performance of an entire destination, not just individual hotels and attractions.

This means that every element of The Red Sea, from design to operations, community impact and conservation practices, have been assessed by independent third-party auditors.

Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at Red Sea Global, said: “The EarthCheck Sustainable Destinations programme is recognised worldwide for its rigorous, science-backed process. Achieving this certification demonstrates our commitment to setting new global benchmarks and confirms that our approach is delivering real, measurable impact for people and the planet,”

Within its report EarthCheck called out several areas where RSG is exceeding global best-practice benchmarks.

This includes energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions, driven by RSG’s decision to power the destination by renewable energy 24 hours a day.

It also called out the destination’s water savings rate, supported by minimal irrigation for landscaping, and low levels of waste to landfill, which EarthCheck found to be almost 75% better than its best practice level.

The audit also highlighted initiatives where RSG is operating beyond best practice for the good of local communities.

This included its upskilling and education programmes, such as the English for Tourism Programme, which provides local people with the skills they need for career opportunities in the tourism sector.

It also mentioned RSG’s Jewar app, which provides a two-way communication platform for sharing job opportunities, events, and programmes, as well as a channel for residents to provide feedback and share their perspectives.

Stewart Moore, CEO and Founder of EarthCheck, said: “RSG is recognised as a pioneer in regenerative tourism. Through our audit of The Red Sea destination, we have seen this commitment clearly in action. We were also encouraged by the breadth of initiatives that go well beyond compliance — including the rescue and protection of marine turtles in the Red Sea, and strong, practical support for economic opportunities in local communities. Alongside this, becoming the world’s largest destination powered by renewable energy is a remarkable achievement. Together, these efforts make The Red Sea a standout example within EarthCheck’s Sustainable Destinations programme.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).