Qatar and Morocco’s relations are witnessing remarkable development, tangible progress, permanent communication and continuous coordination in various fields, thanks to the high patronage and strong bonds between HM King Mohammed VI and the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of Morocco to Qatar HE Mohamed Setri has said.

He was addressing a gala reception on Sunday to celebrate ‘The Throne Day’ -- the 24th anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne. Present on the occasion were Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Sulaiti, Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousef Abdullah Fakhro, Ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps HE Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, ambassadors, members of the Moroccan community and guests.

Lauding Qatar for the successful and historical hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Moroccan envoy said the Moroccan national team has achieved significant success in the FIFA World Cup, making history by reaching the “golden square” as the first Arab and African team to do so.

“Their performance and honourable ethics have earned them admiration and support from millions of people both inside and outside Morocco. The reception of the team by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, along with their mothers and Royal decorations, was a memorable and cherished event for all Moroccans,” he said.

He also highlighted the success and progress of Morocco in various sectors, thanks to the wise Royal vision. Some of the notable achievements and developments include economic growth which now makes Morocco the largest global reserves of phosphates and a major exporter of food, agricultural, and sea products; expansion of the aerospace industry; development of the tourism sector that attracted nearly 11 million tourists in 2022; investment in renewable energy with the aim to increase renewables in its energy mix to 52% by 2030; and robust foreign policy that emphasises dialogue, compromise and political solutions for conflicts while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

