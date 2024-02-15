Qatar, Kazakhstan business roundtable focuses on boosting bilateral trade

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev along with HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani opened the business roundtable between Qatar and Kazakhstan.Held recently in Doha, the roundtable aimed at highlighting the investment opportunities in the two countries and discussing ways of enhancing economic co-operation and partnerships.It was attended by representatives of commercial chambers, businesspeople associations, investors, and representatives of Qatari and Kazakh companies specialised in various fields.In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the participation of the Kazakh president in the business roundtable reflects the distinguished relationship between the two countries and their keenness to enhance such relations in various fields.He stressed that such participation embodies the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries which aims to enhance the current strategic co-operation, develop economic relations and stimulate mutual investments.The minister emphasised that the business roundtable plays a crucial role as a platform for addressing shared economic concerns and examining potential investment opportunities in both countries' markets. Additionally, it strengthens the partnership and opens up possibilities for collaboration within the business sector and among companies in the two nations.Sheikh Mohamed expressed anticipation in boosting the crucial role of the private sector in both Qatar and Kazakhstan, aiming to facilitate its effective contribution to the development of bilateral relations and the exploration of potentials and opportunities in both nations.He encouraged Kazakh investors and companies to capitalise on the promising economic and investment environment that Qatar offers for foreign investments.The minister underscored Qatar's keen interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan across various sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, information technology, digital and financial services, food, agriculture, and health services, among others, to achieve the common goals of the two countries.During the roundtable, discussions focused on ways to enhance co-operation in various fields.Additionally, meetings took place between representatives of the Qatari private sector and several Kazakh producing and exporting companies to explore opportunities for co-operation, share experiences, and build new investment partnerships in sectors of common interest.The roundtable concluded with the signing of four MoUs aimed at increasing co-operation between the two sides and boosting bilateral trade.