Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar, Kazakhstan busine...
TRADE

Qatar, Kazakhstan business roundtable focuses on boosting bilateral trade

It was attended by representatives of commercial chambers, businesspeople associations, investors, and representatives of Qatari and Kazakh companies specialised in various fields

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 15, 2024
QATARKAZAKHSTANTRADE
PHOTO
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev along with HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani opened the business roundtable between Qatar and Kazakhstan.
Held recently in Doha, the roundtable aimed at highlighting the investment opportunities in the two countries and discussing ways of enhancing economic co-operation and partnerships.
It was attended by representatives of commercial chambers, businesspeople associations, investors, and representatives of Qatari and Kazakh companies specialised in various fields.
In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the participation of the Kazakh president in the business roundtable reflects the distinguished relationship between the two countries and their keenness to enhance such relations in various fields.
He stressed that such participation embodies the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries which aims to enhance the current strategic co-operation, develop economic relations and stimulate mutual investments.
The minister emphasised that the business roundtable plays a crucial role as a platform for addressing shared economic concerns and examining potential investment opportunities in both countries' markets. Additionally, it strengthens the partnership and opens up possibilities for collaboration within the business sector and among companies in the two nations.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed anticipation in boosting the crucial role of the private sector in both Qatar and Kazakhstan, aiming to facilitate its effective contribution to the development of bilateral relations and the exploration of potentials and opportunities in both nations.
He encouraged Kazakh investors and companies to capitalise on the promising economic and investment environment that Qatar offers for foreign investments.
The minister underscored Qatar's keen interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan across various sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, information technology, digital and financial services, food, agriculture, and health services, among others, to achieve the common goals of the two countries.
During the roundtable, discussions focused on ways to enhance co-operation in various fields.
Additionally, meetings took place between representatives of the Qatari private sector and several Kazakh producing and exporting companies to explore opportunities for co-operation, share experiences, and build new investment partnerships in sectors of common interest.
The roundtable concluded with the signing of four MoUs aimed at increasing co-operation between the two sides and boosting bilateral trade.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Oman to host Socca World Cup in Nov 2024

Oman to host Socca World Cup in Nov 2024
Oman to host Socca World Cup in Nov 2024
WASTE & RECYCLING

Aluminium recycling can unlock major economic opportunities in Oman

Aluminium recycling can unlock major economic opportunities in Oman
Aluminium recycling can unlock major economic opportunities in Oman
IRAN

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says
Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Travel to UK made more economical for Omanis

Travel to UK made more economical for Omanis
Travel to UK made more economical for Omanis
IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln
Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln
CULTURE

Qatar partners with Morocco for 2024 Year of Culture

Qatar partners with Morocco for 2024 Year of Culture
Qatar partners with Morocco for 2024 Year of Culture
REAL ESTATE

RERA sets deadline for Dubai real estate firms to update listings

RERA sets deadline for Dubai real estate firms to update listings
RERA sets deadline for Dubai real estate firms to update listings
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM, Modi review ties

Qatar's PM, Modi review ties
Qatar's PM, Modi review ties
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE telecom e&’s 2023 profit rises to $2.8bln

2.

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar eyes stake in US assets of Spanish energy giant Iberdola

3.

Shuaa Capital’s 2023 net loss widens to $236mln

4.

UAE’s Titan Lithium to build $1.4bln lithium processing plant in KEZAD

5.

Lucid Motors to start full car production in Saudi Arabia

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Jordanian dates exports to Qatar increase by 8.3% in 2023

2

Qatar Chamber seeks robust commercial ties with Australia

3

JETCO seen to enhance Qatar-Turkiye economic and commercial ties

4

Qatar, Hungary: Strategic partnership, promising economic and trade prospects

5

Second session of Qatar-Switzerland Joint Economic and Financial Committee convened

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth
Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

LATEST VIDEO

TRANSPORT

VIDEO: How Dubai is bidding on smart transport to become a futuristic city

VIDEO: How Dubai is bidding on smart transport to become a futuristic city
VIDEO: How Dubai is bidding on smart transport to become a futuristic city

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln
Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln
REAL ESTATE

RERA sets deadline for Dubai real estate firms to update listings

UAE

Most Dubai firms expect higher sales, plan market expansion: survey

EQUITIES

UAE F&B giant Agthia’s 2023 net profit rises to $81.5mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Prioritising AI in government work is extremely necessary: Director of IBM Research

2

Private US moon lander launched half century after last Apollo lunar mission

3

India's Reliance in talks to buy Tata Play stake from Disney - Business Standard

4

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says

5

Saudi inflation rate rises to 1.6% in January

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds