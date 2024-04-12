Doha, Qatar: Burgeoned by liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil exports, the historical relations between Qatar and India remain potent, remarked an official.

The robust bilateral relations between the countries have eventuated in furthering the trade volumes, amounting to over $18bn (QR65bn), said the Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul.

The Ambassador addressed a gathering at an event hosted by Madre Integrated Engineering honoring its employees at the Annual Business Excellence Awards 2023.

In addition to the Indian Ambassador, the award function was attended by Madre Integrated Engineering’s Chief Executive Officer, Stijo Sebastian, Chief Operating Officer, Melvin Mathew, Chief Strategy Officer, Mohsin Ali, Head of the Strategy Department at Indian Institute of Management Banglore (IIMB), Professor Dr. Raghunath Subramanyam, and the Group General Manager for Masskar Group, Thaha Abdul Kareem, along with other officials and staff.

H E Vipul said: “We are looking at more investments from Qatar into India. You have followed many of the news reports of the investments that Qatar has made in India over the past six to eight months.”

The Ambassador stressed the growing relationship between the two nations, which strives to create numerous opportunities for Indian companies and the workforce in Qatar.

“The future looks bright for India-Qatar relations. We’re doing almost 8 percent of economic growth every year and that will also translate into more economic, trade, and investment opportunities between India and various countries,” he added.

Ambassador Vipul also praised the company and its employees for showcasing an excellent workforce nature. He highlighted that human resource management is one of the core areas of work and by far, Indians remain the largest expatriate community in the country.

During the presiding speech, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mohsin Ali said: “We are steadfast in adhering to the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the United Nations, ISO 14001:2015, and closely monitor the regulations and guidelines set forth by COP 28. The recent Conference of Parties 28 emphasised the necessity for countries to remain committed to the Paris Agreement and the Kyoto Protocol. As an organisation, we are fully committed to aligning our actions with these international agreements, working towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.”

He indicated that through this collective action and dedication towards sustainability, Madre continues to create a meaningful impact in mitigating climate change and reducing carbon emissions, both locally and globally.

The company’s initiative entitled ‘Greening the Corridor for the Future’, pledges to plant a tree for each of its employees, by contributing to the well-versed environment and community in Qatar.

Under the banner of “Blood (Hope) to Survive,” Madre runs blood donation campaigns for its staff, providing an opportunity for its employees to voluntarily donate blood, and take part in the noble cause of saving lives.

Ali further added: “As we honor the recipients of the awards, let us reflect on the dedication, hard work, and innovation that have propelled Madre to its current position of prominence in the industry. Each recipient embodies the values of excellence, integrity, and commitment that are at the core of our organisation.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).