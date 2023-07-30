Doha - Qatar Charity (QC) distributed aid to flood victims and vulnerable people in the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in Pakistan, aiming to alleviate their suffering and meet their daily needs for essential food items.

In Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qatar Charity distributed 100 family tents, 400 dry food packages, and 1,724 winterization kits to those affected by the floods. This relief intervention benefited nearly 14,168 persons, including widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, homeless people, women-headed families, and the elderly.

Besides, Qatar Charity distributed 1,600 dry food packages to the vulnerable people in the three districts of Balochistan, which are Naseerabad, Kachi, and Sohbatpur, to meet the food needs of the vulnerable families. This food aid benefited 11,200 persons, including widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, homeless people, women-headed families, and the elderly.

The assistance provided in the Khyber region was widely welcomed by the people and official authorities, and those provided in Balochistan was also widely welcomed by the local authorities of the region classified as one of the most affected regions by the floods.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).