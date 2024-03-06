Doha - The Qatar Armed Forces and Qatari defense and security companies inked on Tuesday several contracts and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with international companies, research centers and universities.

The deals and MoUs were signed on the second day of the eighth Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024), currently held under the theme "Igniting the future of maritime security and beyond". They cover a variety of areas including the supply of ammunition, the transfer of defense technology, the development of unmanned surface vehicles and mechanisms, the provision of spare parts and maintenance, information and communications, the establishment of research laboratories, among others.

The Qatar Armed Forces also sealed a number of deals including a contract to provide spare parts and services, develop the calibration center, and maintain visual surveillance systems, and an MoU to operate and maintain aircraft engines.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces signed a contract to implement the fast attack craft project (Halul 11), and an MoU on the multi-purpose corvette project (HALUL10) at a time when the Amiri Maintenance Corps inked a contract to develop fab mechanisms level 2.

The Qatari Amiri Signal and Information Technology Corps sealed three contracts with the aim of connecting the military security sites to the Armed Forces optical fiber network, establishing a cellular network specific for the Qatar Armed Forces, and launching a research lab for quantum computing, information and communication security and artificial intelligence, as well as the national encryption initiative.

Barood Ammunition Factory signed a contract for the supply of ammunition, calibers and their components, and the transfer of defense technology. Barzan Holdings for its part signed a contract to supply ammunition to the Indonesian forces and another to develop unmanned surface vehicles as well as an MoU to develop fab mechanisms level 2 in addition to two contracts for the implementation of the electronic warfare technology and the Laser Guidance Kits (LGK).

HE Commander of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces Staff Maj. Gen. (Navy) Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti revealed that the first phase of the MoU on the multi-purpose corvette project (towing, hauling, firefighting, rescue, and other services at sea) includes the delivery of two corvettes to be followed by another three and an unmanned vessel.

The Halul 11 contract includes the delivery of approximately 45 meter fast attack craft to be suitable for Qatar's territorial waters, His Excellency said.

Hailing the deals as a strong addition to both the naval forces and the civil monitoring and rescue vessels, His Excellency said they also include theoretical and practical training across the processes of manufacturing, delivery and a certain period of operation.

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar achieved great strides in defense and ammunition manufacturing.

