KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Public Works has intensified efforts to clean rainwater drainage systems across various governorates, which had accumulated waste during the summer months. These areas were clogged with debris such as cans, water bottles, dirt, tree leaves, and construction waste, obstructing the proper drainage of rainwater. The Ministry is now focused on removing the waste and preparing these locations for the upcoming rainy season.

According to ministry sources, the cleanup operation is being conducted swiftly, with contracting teams working on a scheduled basis to clean rainwater drainage systems, particularly along highways and in specific regions. The municipality's cleaning teams are extracting, packing, and removing large amounts of dirt and waste. Following the cleanup, tests will be conducted to ensure efficient rainwater drainage.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens and residents to maintain the cleanliness of these areas and refrain from littering. It was noted that some rainwater drainage pipes had been blocked by accumulated waste, requiring substantial effort to restore the collection points to full functionality

