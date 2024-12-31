GAZA-- The solid waste management crisis has aggravated in Khan Yunis in south Gaza Strip and Central Gaza Governorate over the last months, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks affecting thousands of displaced Palestinians, mainly children.

The waste disposal problem in the enclave is also having a direct impact on public health and environment sustainability, primarily involving subterranean water.

Palestinian municipalities are unable to manage the solid waste crisis due to lack of landfills, fuel supply, vehicles, equipment and waste containers, which have been targeted by Israeli occupying forces. (end) wab.mt

