KUWAIT CITY - Municipal Council member Alia Al-Farsi has proposed imposing fees on the private and commercial sectors for waste management services, including disposal, treatment, and destruction at designated sites.

The proposal also covers costs related to land reclamation and environmental remediation. It calls for a technical and legal study to determine a per-ton fee, establish the implementation and monitoring mechanism, and integrate modern tracking systems for waste collection vehicles. It specifically targets commercial and private waste producers, explicitly excluding the residential sector.

Al-Farsi based her plan on the Kuwait Municipality Law and the Municipal Waste Management Regulations.

The main objective is to apply the “polluter pays” principle for holding waste generators accountable for part of the management costs. This aims to encourage waste sorting, promote recycling, and enhance environmental sustainability.

Revenues generated will be used to improve the waste management system, rehabilitate land, and support the local recycling industry.

Al-Farsi emphasized the necessity of this measure in light of Kuwait’s growing environmental challenges, rapid urban development, and ongoing progress.

She highlighted that implementing policies to hold waste producers accountable for preventive and corrective measures is essential, in line with the Municipal Waste Management and Public Hygiene Regulations.

