Kuwait Municipality has issued a tender for ‘Kuwait Waste Treatment Projects’ feasibility study.

The tender was issued on 15 December 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 23 March 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by June 2025, and study completion is expected by the second quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

In early January, Zawya Projects had reported Kuwait will soon invite local and foreign companies to build recycling plants in various parts of the Gulf country to handle excess waste.

The Kuwait National Waste Management Strategy 2040 (KNWMS), slated to be implemented over a 20-year period, aims to drastically reduce the landfill rate by setting recycling and recovery targets for waste streams like municipal solid waste and construction and demolition waste. Developed by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute UMSICHT, the strategy was finalised last year, following a contract awarded by Kuwait’s Environment Public Authority (EPA) in 2017.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

