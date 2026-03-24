DOHA: The Ministry of Labour, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced the resumption of regular working arrangements across all private sector entities, marking a return to normal operations.

The decision comes in line with directives issued by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, aimed at ensuring the continuity of business activities with efficiency and stability. As part of this move, the previous recommendation encouraging remote work for private sector employees has been officially withdrawn.

Authorities confirmed that all private sector institutions are now required to fully resume on-site operations under standard working conditions.

The ministries emphasized that the decision reflects improved conditions and the need to maintain regular workflow across industries.

In concluding the announcement, officials expressed their wishes for the continued safety and prosperity of the nation, praying for lasting security, stability, and growth.

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