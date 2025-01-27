Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour said that its ongoing digital transformation has significantly streamlined procedures and expedited transactions, enhancing the performance of its service departments during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth-quarter statistical bulletin, which outlines key figures and statistics for the labour sector, alongside the results of inspection visits to various establishments, reveals that the Work Permits Department processed approximately 120,696 applications. These included 30,156 requests for new recruitment, 84,753 applications for general work permits (personal number extensions), and 5,787 applications for special work permits (sponsorship for dependents, GCC nationals, investors, property beneficiaries, etc.).

With regard to labour disputes, the bulletin indicates that the Labour Disputes Department addressed 6,316 complaints, of which 3,077 were resolved. The department also received 241 public reports, all of which were addressed and resolved.

Concerning the Labour Disputes Committees, the bulletin shows that 1,243 cases were referred to the committees during the fourth quarter, with 1,379 decisions issued.

On the matter of employment contracts, the bulletin highlights that the Labour Relations Department handled 166,562 requests for contract authentication, as well as 38,381 requests for labour secondment and 17,544 requests for profession amendments.

In its regulatory role, the Ministry of Labour's inspection teams conducted numerous visits to monitor compliance with labour laws and market regulations. The bulletin reflects a marked increase in the number of inspections concluding without any observations.

The Ministry carried out 716 inspection visits to recruitment offices during the fourth quarter, of which 684 resulted in no violations. Eighteen warnings were issued to address violations, and 14 companies were permanently closed.

Furthermore, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive campaigns to monitor compliance with labour laws and ministerial decisions across the country.

A total of 8,057 inspections were conducted, leading to 616 companies being warned to remove violations, with 2,190 violation reports filed against companies. The Occupational Safety and Health Department also conducted 6,273 visits to work sites and workers' accommodations, issuing 223 warnings for the removal of violations.

The Ministry of Labour urged all employers and companies subject to the provisions of the Labour Law to comply with the legal and regulatory decisions governing the labour market, contributing to the improvement of the work environment in the State of Qatar.

