MUSCAT: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, met on Tuesday at the Ministry’s headquarters with a number of entrepreneurs working in the vehicle repair and maintenance sector.

The meeting addressed key challenges facing workshop owners and businesses in this vital sector, including unfair competition under the guise of concealed trade. The ministry confirmed that it has taken several legal measures against violating companies by implementing the first phase of Ministerial Decision No 412/2023 on combating concealed trade, which covered the governorates of Muscat, Dhofar and Al Batinah North. The second phase of the decision will be rolled out in the coming period.

The discussion also touched on challenges related to obtaining land usufruct rights for conducting economic activities in vehicle repair and maintenance, as well as financing difficulties for projects in this sector, including personal and housing loans for entrepreneurs. The importance of digitising all government services was also highlighted.

Mubarak bin Mohammed al Dohani, Director-General of Planning at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, emphasised that the meeting aligns with the ministry’s policy of opening direct dialogue channels with economic activity owners. He noted that the vehicle repair and maintenance sector represents a key link in the value chain of Oman’s automotive market, offering vast opportunities for entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Data released by the Information and Statistics Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion indicates that the number of licensed companies in vehicle repair and maintenance activities exceeded 13,500 by June 2025, distributed across various governorates of Oman. Muscat Governorate leads with 3,690 establishments, followed by Al Batinah North (2,226 establishments) and Dhofar (1,941 establishments).

The data also reveals that the most common activities are vehicle electrical repair (3,651 establishments), vehicle mechanics (2,363 establishments) and oil change services (1,441 establishments). Meanwhile, full Omani ownership accounts for over 95% in most of these activities.

This meeting is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurs and foster a flexible, fair business environment that keeps pace with market developments and supports the commercial aspirations of Omani citizens.

