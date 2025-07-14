AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, on Sunday approved the validating reasons for the draft bylaw of the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund for 2025, to be submitted to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for the required legal procedures.

The draft bylaw aligns with the government’s ongoing public sector modernisation agenda and fulfils provisions stipulated in the recently enacted amended Law No. 6 of 2025 on the Restructuring of Government Institutions and Departments, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

In line with Article 7 of the bylaw, the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund, previously affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, will be transferred to the Higher Council for Science and Technology, along with all its rights and assets, with the Council considered the legal and actual successor to the fund.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the 2025 Building and Zoning Bylaw for the city of Amman. The amendment allows for reduced fees on unpaid charges for buildings constructed in 2025, including fines outlined in Paragraph (B) of Article 72 of the bylaw. The move aims to ease financial burdens on property owners and promote fairness and equity in the application of zoning regulations, the statement said.

The Council of Ministers also endorsed the application of the 2017 Electronic Vehicle Tracking and Usage Monitoring Bylaw to vehicles operated by the Ministry of Agriculture for transporting untreated organic fertiliser.

The decision seeks to safeguard public health and protect the environment by ensuring best practices are followed in the transport of untreated organic material, minimising associated risks and potential harm, the statement read.

