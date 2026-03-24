Qatar Central Bank on Monday announced that normal office operations will resume across all financial institutions in the country starting Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

In a statement posted on its official account on X, QCB said the decision follows its earlier directive issued on March 8, 2026, which had introduced remote working arrangements.

“With reference to the statement issued on March 8, 2026 regarding remote work, it has been decided that work will resume as normal from offices in accordance with the applicable regulations, effective Tuesday, March 24, 2026 across all financial institutions operating in Qatar,” the central bank stated.

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