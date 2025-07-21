Doha: Labour sector statistics and performance indicators for Q2 2025 showed notable progress in electronic service delivery and field oversight, as the Ministry continued implementing its digital transformation strategy to accelerate procedures, improve service quality, and enhance user experience.

The statistical bulletin covering key national labour sector figures highlighted application volumes submitted via the Ministry’s website alongside inspection outcomes across establishments.

The Work Permits Department received 1,598,159 applications, including 1,012,750 applications to renew general work permits (Personal Number extension) and 73,216 applications for special work permits (family sponsorship / GCC national / investor / property beneficiary, etc.).

The Department also received 71,310 applications to register a new establishment’s data and 82,164 applications for periodic establishment record updates, while applications handled by the Facility Administrators’ Contact Information Management totalled 25,540.

Regarding recruitment office inspections, the Q2 2025 bulletin recorded 730 on-site visits to licensed offices, resulting in one violation report, with the remaining visits concluding without observations.

In regulating contractual relations, the Labour Relations Department processed 156,641 labour contract authentication applications, 44,118 full or partial labour secondment applications, and 15,550 occupation amendment requests.

For field oversight of establishments subject to the Labour Law, Labour Inspection Department teams conducted 8,947 inspections during Q2 2025, issuing 723 wage protection related violation reports and 595 warnings to non-compliant companies.

Concerning labour complaints, the Labour Disputes Department received 1,844 worker complaints against establishments, in addition to 49 public reports.

