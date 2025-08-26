Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (Camelicious), a producer of fresh camel milk, has announced Mark Wyllie, a highly accomplished FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) industry leader, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

As Camelicious enters its third decade of production, Wyllie’s leadership will be pivotal in driving ambitious growth and establishing the brand as a household essential, enjoyed by millions worldwide, the company said.

With camel milk widely recognised as a modern-day superfood, Wyllie will play a key role in educating consumers on its many health benefits, thereby inciting consumer curiosity to try a dairy product which is at once as natural, as it is healthy, it said.

Wyllie arrives with a proven track record within the FMCG industry, having driven growth for major brands, both in the Middle East and globally, during an impressive career which has spanned over 30 years.

Prior to joining Camelicious, Wyllie spent over seven years with Almarai, the Middle East’s largest F&B (Food & Beverage) manufacturer and distributor, where he worked in positions including both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Wyllie said: “Joining Camelicious at such an important time for the brand is hugely exciting. Having worked in the FMCG industry for many years, predominantly in the Middle East, my experience will undoubtedly add value and help support the brand’s long-term objectives.

“As well as raising awareness of the Camelicious brand, a huge part of our strategy will be to highlight the many benefits of camel milk – and in turn, make this an essential, household product, consumed daily not just here in the UAE, but also worldwide."

Established in 2006, Camelicious, was an initiative inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. His vision was to integrate the traditional Arabic species, the camel, into the modern food chain. In 1998, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) began research into camel milking and production techniques, laying the foundation for today’s camel dairy industry.

The Camelicious Farm, located in Dubai, houses almost 7,000 camels and is the largest and most advanced facility for camel milk production in the world. Camelicious' camel milk is ethically sourced, while the farm and factory uphold the strictest hygiene and safety standards. As soon as the camel is milked, the product is continually kept at four degrees Celsius, whereupon it undergoes flash pasteurisation at 80 degrees Celsius, before being cooled again, ready for consumption.

Packed full of nutrients and vitamins, camel milk, is lighter on the body than cow’s milk. Easily digestible, it does not contain beta-lactoglobulin, a common allergenic protein which can trigger inflammatory responses in sensitive individuals, making the product a well-tolerated alternative for those with cow milk protein intolerance.

Additionally, camel milk is naturally energising due to its unique composition of complete protein, essential minerals and energy-activating B vitamins which help fuel the body and support daily vitality.

While camel milk is rich in protein and contains all essential amino acids the body needs for strength, repair, and growth, the product boosts immunity with its naturally rich immune-active proteins such as lactoferrin, immunoglobulins, and protective enzymes, including lysozyme and lactoperoxidase, which support the body’s defence system, the company said.

Known for its medicinal and healing properties, there are also studies which show the benefits camel milk has for those suffering with cancer, skin diseases, diabetes and autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), it added. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

