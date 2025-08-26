Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) said there has been an overwhelming response for its On-the-Job Training (OJT) programmes this year with 300 trainees already enrolled year-to-date, up 35% over last year.

This year's number of trainees have already surpassed the total for 2024 which stood at 280 trainees.

Of these, 38% are females, thus reflecting Alba’s commitment to advancing gender diversity in the industrial sector.

Alba today (August 25) held a felicitation ceremony at its Oasis Hall for those students who successfully completed the OJT programmes held throughout the year.

The Bahraini group said 95% of trainees are from the kingdom's universities and institutions, underscoring the company’s strong engagement with the local academic community.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ali Al Baqali said:"When we nurture young minds, we shape the destiny of our nation. This programme is more than training, it’s a bridge between ambition and achievement, and Alba is proud to be part of that journey."

"Alba’s OJT Programmes represent a key pillar of its corporate social responsibility strategy, designed to provide participants with hands-on experience across operational and support functions, enhancing their readiness to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s workforce and industrial development," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

