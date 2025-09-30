Bahrain - Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa yesterday chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

In line with His Majesty King Hamad’s affirmation that Bahraini citizens are at the forefront of the kingdom’s development plans, the Cabinet followed up on the special procedures to implement the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to offer three job opportunities to every registered Bahraini employment applicant before the end of the year.

The Cabinet expressed its pride in the King’s recognition of the meeting held between Interior Minister and chairman of the Ministerial Committee for the Follow-up on the National Plan to Promote National Belonging and Reinforce Citizenship Values General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and residents of Muharraq Governorate.

The Cabinet expressed its appreciation to the residents of Muharraq Governorate for their contributions and unwavering loyalty demonstrated during the meeting.

The Cabinet followed up on His Majesty’s Royal Order to develop Muharraq, a programme that will assist in the preservation of its heritage and historical identity.

The Cabinet affirmed the kingdom’s ongoing economic progress in line with its comprehensive development, led by His Majesty. This progress was highlighted during the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) meeting, chaired by HRH Prince Salman, who is also the chairman of the Bahrain EDB, which reviewed the economic outcomes from the first nine months of 2025.

These outcomes include the attraction of $1.52 billion in direct investments from 75 local and international projects. These cumulative investments are projected to generate more than 4,300 jobs within three years.

On World Teachers’ Day, the Cabinet extended its best wishes to Bahrain’s teachers, noting the vital role they play in preparing the next generation to participate effectively in the kingdom’s future development.

The Cabinet welcomed the awarding of the ICAO Council President’s Certificate, one of the most prestigious international distinctions in civil aviation, noting that this achievement reflects Bahrain’s commitment to advancing the civil aviation sector and strengthening safety and security standards.

The Cabinet welcomed the signing of an agreement to establish a headquarters for the International Dates Council in Bahrain, affirming Bahrain’s commitment to agriculture and afforestation, including palm cultivation and date production.

The Cabinet reviewed and approved the following memorandums:

1. Two memoranda submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding amendments to several unified laws among the GCC countries.

2. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding a memorandum of understanding between the University of Bahrain and the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies in Saudi Arabia.

3. A memorandum submitted by the Sustainable Development Minister regarding Bahrain’s preparations for the Third Voluntary National Review of the kingdom’s Sustainable Development Goals in 2026.

4. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding the government’s response to several draft laws and proposals submitted by Parliament.

The Cabinet also noted the following ministerial reports:

1. The outcomes of the First Bahrain Veterinary Conference and Exhibition 2025.

2. The outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the Climate Summit held within the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

3. The outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025.

4. The outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the High-level Meeting to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

5. The external participations of various ministers, as well as visits by foreign ministers to Bahrain in October.

