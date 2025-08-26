Ali & Sons Audi, the exclusive Audi dealer in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has welcomed the all-new Audi A6 models to its showrooms.

The complete lineup, including the A6 Sedan, A6 Avant, A6 e-tron, and S6 e-tron, comes with a comprehensive ownership package featuring a 5-year or 1 million km warranty, a 5-year service contract, first-year registration, 24-hour roadside assistance, and a 22kW home charger with installation.

With over 30 years of heritage, the Audi A6 has long represented a benchmark in understated performance, executive comfort, and refined versatility. The introduction of the A6 e-tron marks a new chapter, combining Audi’s renowned craftsmanship with advanced electric mobility. Designed to meet the demands of drivers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain—from long-distance journeys to everyday commuting—the new A6 lineup exemplifies Audi’s commitment to intelligent design, innovation, and engineering excellence, said the dealer.

On the road, the A6 model series adapts confidently to both urban and highway driving thanks to adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and quattro ultra-all-wheel drive. Whether navigating tight city streets or sweeping desert roads, drivers can expect a balanced, responsive, and composed experience. With a newly sculpted exterior and refined proportions, the A6 commands presence while optimising airflow.

The Audi A6 e-tron marks the next step in Audi’s electric evolution. Built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), it offers multiple configurations, including the high-performance S6 e-tron. Power outputs range from KW 204hp – 503hp with launch control, depending on configuration. With up to 756 km of WLTP-tested range, it currently offers the longest electric range in Audi’s portfolio, making it ideal for long-distance driving without compromise.

Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, said: “The arrival of the all-new Audi A6 lineup in our UAE showrooms reflects our thrive to delivering a complete Audi experience to our customers. Whether discovering the A6 for the first time or returning as a loyal Audi enthusiast, this range, offering both combustion and electric powertrains, provides the perfect balance of innovation, performance, and versatility for every journey, from daily commutes to long-distance drives.”

Prices start from AED254,000 for the A6 Sedan 40 TFSI, AED285,000 for the A6 Avant 40 TFSI, AED299,000 for the A6 e-tron, and AED409,000 for the high-performance S6 e-tron (All prices are UAE retail, including VAT) - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

