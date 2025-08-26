The solar EPC market, valued at $407.6 billion in 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034, says a report from Global Market Insights.

Solar EPC, encompassing engineering, procurement, and construction services, delivers end-to-end solutions for solar power systems, particularly for large-scale installations. This comprehensive service manages the entire lifecycle of solar projects, from initial planning and design to procurement and final implementation, offering streamlined operations and reduced project complexities.

As governments worldwide implement decarbonisation targets, the market for sustainable energy solutions, including solar EPC services, is surging. Favourable policies, subsidies, and global investments in renewable energy are driving significant growth. Increasing integration of energy storage with solar systems is creating hybrid solutions that ensure stable and reliable power, making solar energy a more viable and attractive option across industries and regions, said the report.

The rooftop solar segment is expected to generate $321 billion by 2034, driven by rising adoption in residential and commercial sectors. Government-backed schemes promoting small-scale rooftop installations are playing a pivotal role in this growth, it said.

Additionally, green building regulations and mandates requiring clean energy solutions in new construction projects are fostering a move toward carbon-neutral infrastructure. These initiatives are propelling demand for solar EPC services, with developers and property owners increasingly seeking sustainable and cost-effective energy systems. As rooftop installations gain traction, they are becoming a cornerstone of the market's long-term expansion, said the report. - TradeArabia News Service

