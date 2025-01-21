DOHA: The Qatar-Senegal Joint Committee on Labour convened on Monday in Doha, chaired by Minister of Labour HE DrAli bin Samikh Al Marri, and Minister of Labour, Employment, and Relations with Institutions of the Republic of Senegal HE Abass Fall.

The committee addressed the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries within the labour sector, focusing on enhancing collaboration in regulating the recruitment of Senegalese workers.

Discussions also centered on increasing reliance on qualified and skilled workers to meet the needs of Qatar's labour market, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Additionally, the Minister of Labour held a meeting with the Senegalese ministerearlier Monday on the sidelines of the committee's meeting.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the labour sector and explore methods to support and further develop these ties.

