THE Interior Ministry has established a Passenger Service Centre at Bahrain International Airport as part of its modernisation and development plan.

The centre operates round the clock to provide citizenship and passport affairs services.

It provides services to facilitate and clear passenger procedures before their departure from Bahrain International Airport, in addition to providing assistance to passengers, meeting their needs and responding to their inquiries and complaints through specialised passport officers.

The centre also provides other services to travellers, including extending the validity of passport for citizens and updating and merging passport data for foreigners.

This service is provided to travellers residing in Bahrain to update and transfer the data of the previous passport to the new passport for residence and flight record, in addition to the visa extension service for travellers who exceed the period of stay in the kingdom, provided that they have a ticket, and it is also possible to issue a grace period, and open a file for foreign newborns after submitting the required documents.

It provides the service of obtaining an exit permit to Gulf and foreign travellers who have lost their passports or have been damaged and those who do not have an embassy in Bahrain, and the renewal of a grace period for travellers exceeding the previous grace period, and the cancellation of residence after fulfilling the conditions for cancelling residency, in addition to receiving suggestions and complaints of travellers, handing over renewed Bahraini passports and extending Bahraini passports.

The period spent by the individual waiting for the service he needs is an important factor. So the centre is keen to finish the transaction quickly and accurately, which is generally within a few minutes.