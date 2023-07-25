Muscat: The number of passengers using the Muscat International Airport increased 32 per cent to 995,638 in June 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the figures issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

During the same period, aircraft movement at Muscat Airport increased by 32 per cent to 8,637 in 2023 from 6,654 in 2022.

The freight movement increased by one per cent to 13,988 tonnes from 13,971 tonnes.

The number of passengers using Salalah Airport increased 23 per cent to 96,134 in June 2023 compared to 78,3321 during the same period last year.

During the same period, aircraft movement at Salalah increased by 2 per cent to 967 in 2023 from 945 in 2022.

The freight movement increased by two per cent to 58 tonnes from 57 tonnes.

The number of passengers using Sohar Airport dropped 51 per cent to 1,938 in June 2023 compared to 3,970 passengers in the same period last year.

During the same period, aircraft movement at Sohar increased by 141 per cent to 109 in 2023 from 45 in 2022.

The number of passengers using Duqm Airport decreased 21 per cent to 4,648 in June 2023 compared to 5,881 passengers in the same period last year.

During the same period, aircraft movement increased by 4 per cent to 71 in 2023 from 68 in 2022.

The number of aircraft passing the Omani airspace increased by 19 per cent, from 37,960 to 31,842. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the traffic data worldwide continued to show strong growth in air travel demand.

Globally, traffic was now at 96.1 per cent of May 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels as international traffic climbed 40.9 per cent versus May 2022, with all markets recording strong growth, led once again by carriers in the Asia-Pacific region. International RPKs reached 90.8 per cent of May 2019 levels, with Middle East and North American airlines exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Middle Eastern airlines saw a 30.8 per cent traffic increase compared to May a year ago.

“People need and love to fly. The strong demand for travel is one element supporting a return to profitability by airlines. In 2023 we expect airlines globally to post a $9.8 billion net profit. It’s an impressive number, particularly after huge pandemic losses. But a 1.2 per cent average net profit margin is just $2.25 per departing passenger. As a return, that is not sustainable in the long-term.” Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, said.

