Muscat - The Najd Agricultural Zone in Dhofar Governorate has emerged as a significant hub for agriculture and farming, producing an impressive annual output of 52,000 tonnes of diverse agricultural products annually.

Moreover, the zone offers attractive incentives to investors keen on expanding food security-related ventures, a key official has stressed.

Underscoring this point, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources had, just last week, signed as many as 40 contracts worth RO 9 million in total investments to help boost food security in the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Dr Khalid bin Salem al Mashiki, Operations-in-Charge of the Developmental Office for the Najd Agricultural Zone, new infrastructure initiatives are preparing the zone for strong investment inflows. One such initiative is the construction of a 44-kilometer road that connects Saih Al-Khairat and Shisar. Additionally, there are plans to proceed with the construction of a vast facility devoted to the collection and selling of agricultural goods. Furthermore, the zone is set to witness the development of more than 13 extensive agricultural clusters, he noted.

The ministry’s commitment to promoting sustainable development in the Najd Agricultural Zone is evident from these initiatives, said Dr Al Mashiki. Wheat cultivation is undoubtedly a significant aspect, given the significant demand for wheat in the country, but a diverse range of fruits, vegetables and other farm commodities are produced in this zone, he noted.

Although current global wheat prices are relatively low, government support and incentives are making it possible for Oman farmers to expand wheat cultivation activities by mitigating some of the challenges posed by international market prices, thereby also boosting the country’s food security.

The Najd zone’s comprehensive approach to economic development not only focuses on wheat production but also considers the broader agricultural landscape and the overall economic resilience of the nation, said Dr Al Mashiki. This holistic strategy reflects Oman’s commitment to achieving self-sufficiency and promoting economic growth in the zone, he added.

