The international scheduled bus service between Muscat and Riyadh took off last month, taping the commercial potential of the direct road between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman

Muscat: With the GCC countries planning unified tourism promotion strategies, including a single visa scheme, there are lots of opportunities in the logistics and tourism sectors in the Sultanate of Oman.

With flight tickets to neighbouring countries always exorbitant, it is the right time to explore the GCC by land.

The recently launched Muscat-Riyadh bus service offers affordable options to Umrah travelers from the Sultanate and tourists from the rest of the GCC to visit the country during the Khareef season.

The international scheduled bus service between Muscat and Riyadh took off last month, taping the commercial potential of the direct road between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, which was opened for the public in 2021.

In 2023, 53,000 Umrah pilgrims visited from Oman, and around 14,000 pilgrims travelled via the Empty Quarter.

Rashid al Khanjry of Al Khanjry Transport, said that demand has picked up on the Muscat-Riyadh sector, but it is a bit slow from the Saudi side, which as you know is a vast country, and passing on the message will take time.

Rashid al Khanjry of Al Khanjry Transport

"There are lots of inquiries and we plan to operate daily services, but the challenge is per the Saudi Authorities there have to be a minimum of RO25 passengers onboard per trip," he said.

He added, "A bus trip certainly takes around 20 hours depending on various factors, but it certainly offers a viable option for travelers with a one-way fare of RO25." On average, the one-way flight fare to Riyadh from Muscat can cost up to RO100.

The company has a license from the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTICIT), to operate international services and its Muscat-Dubai route (currently the only operator) has been in service since 1999.

"We have approvals and plans to start bus services to Qatar and Bahrain (during summer), and also Salalah-Bahrain during Khareef.

The public transport provider, Mwasalat, recently resumed international services to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

Al Khanjry said that there are plans to include services to Damamam from Muscat.

"There are lots of challenges in the transport business because we are dealing with passengers and not goods. But we have enough experience to face all situations." As per the law, all our drivers are Omanis and experienced in operating long international routes.

Citizens and GCC residents can avail of the service. Expatriates can avail of e-visa, while some tourists of some nationalities may have visa-on-arrival options or other exemptions.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

