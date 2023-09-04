Muscat – The Environment Authority (EA) on Sunday commenced a series of workshops geared towards sectoral plans to achieve zero neutrality.

Being organised under the auspices of the National Zero Neutrality Programme, these sessions aim to facilitate the execution of the national zero neutrality transition strategy.

The objective is to craft a cohesive plan of action fortified by innovative projects to meet interim targets.

The workshops, scheduled to run till Tuesday, started with a focus on the electricity sector. Discussions revolve around its delineation, targets for zero neutrality, ongoing initiatives, and projects.

Participants during the next two days will deliberate on the sector’s prominent challenges and requisite capabilities, organisers said.

‘Future sessions will pivot to other sectors – cities and buildings, transportation, industry, oil and gas, among others’.

These collaborative sessions will witness participation from a diverse group, including government officials, private sector representatives, academics, and experts.

Notably, representatives from institutions such as the Oman Investment Authority, Nama for Energy and Water Purchase, Nama for Electricity Distribution, Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), Nama for Dhofar Services, OQ, and Hydrom are all on board. Their collective mission is to troubleshoot challenges and harness resources, all converging towards Oman’s goal of zero emissions by 2050.

Zero neutrality, in essence, is the equilibrium achieved when emitted greenhouse gases equate to the emissions actively reduced or offset, culminating in a net-zero carbon footprint.

Oman has emerged as a forerunner in this global cause.

