The Sultanate of Oman and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg have signed an agreement to eliminate double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion. This accord aims to provide legal protection for investors from both nations by regulating taxation mechanisms and avoiding the issue of double taxation, thus fostering increased investments and trade exchanges.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Oman by H E Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Salem al Harthy, Ambassador of Oman to Luxembourg, while H E Gilles Worth, Minister of Finance, signed on behalf of Luxembourg.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides held a discussion session. His Excellency Gilles Worth expressed Luxembourg’s commitment to ensuring that the agreement is fully utilised to enhance economic cooperation between the two friendly nations.

