The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of India today signed in Muscat an amended protocol for the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of financial evasion.

The protocol was signed by Nasser Khamis Al Jashmi, Chairman of the Tax Authority, and Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Oman.

Al Jashmi underscored the importance of signing this protocol in a bid to enhance economic relations between Oman and India. The signing of the protocol, he added, comes as a result of efforts exerted to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of taxation.

