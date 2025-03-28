Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree ratifying the protocol amending the agreement between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of India on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of income tax evasion.

The amended agreement aims to enhance financial cooperation between the two nations, ensuring better exchange of information and adherence to international tax standards. It is expected to provide greater clarity and stability for businesses operating across both countries, fostering trade and investment.

This latest development marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties between Oman and India, reinforcing transparency and efficiency in cross-border financial transactions.

