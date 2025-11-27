MUMBAI - Abu Dhabi Customs and India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have signed a statement to foster innovation in facilitating bilateral trade through digital transformation and data exchange.

The agreement also launches a pilot project for a Trusted Digital Trade Corridor under the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Dr Abdul Nasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, witnessed the signing of the statement by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Shri Vimal Kumar Srivastava, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone-II.

The signing took place following a high-level meeting at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Mumbai.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to advancing cross-border trade through digital transformation and trusted data exchange mechanisms, particularly via the Trusted Digital Trade Corridor, which aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and integration between the trade systems of the UAE and India.

Both entities will develop a unified framework and technical architecture, in coordination with partners from the public and private sectors. The goal is to establish a practical and scalable model that enables seamless digital trade operations through data exchange and automation.

They also expressed their intention to leverage the results of this pilot phase to establish a sustainable, long-term model for trusted digital trade corridors, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and India and supporting ongoing efforts to modernise and facilitate customs operations.