Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will host its third Ramadan Evening on Monday, spotlighting the critical role of tax policies in promoting economic development.

The session on ‘Taxes and their Impact on Economic Development’ will be held under the patronage of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy. The discussion will explore how effective tax frameworks can enhance financial sustainability, maintain fiscal balance, and support the financing of national projects.

It will also delve into the broader implications of tax policy on Oman’s business environment and investment landscape.

The Ramadan Evening series, designed to encourage dialogue between the public and private sectors, provides business owners with a platform to address challenges and propose practical solutions.

The initiative aligns with OCCI’s strategic focus on fostering understanding of policies and legislation shaping Oman’s economic framework.

The concluding session of the series will be held on Wednesday, under the theme ‘The Economic Importance of Local Content’. It will introduce strategies to develop local content, underscore its role in strengthening the national economy, and highlight its significance in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises.

OCCI’s Ramadan evenings support Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises enhancing the business environment, attracting investment, and promoting economic diversification.

The discussions cover key sectors including manufacturing, energy, mining, logistics, transportation, tourism, food security, innovation, technology, trade, education, health and finance.

