Muscat: Income Tax will be applied to those with an annual income of RO 30,000 and above (monthly income of RO2,500) and will not be imposed unless conditions are suitable for its application.

The Minister of Finance added that raising the Value-Added Tax will all citizens, while the income tax will only affect around one percent of the Sultanate’s population.

Around RO1.4 billion was raised in 2024 from taxes, which include corporate, selective, and value-added taxes.

