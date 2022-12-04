Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has announced launching a new Hayya Card option which will allow non-ticketed fans to enter the country and attend the Fifa World Cup after the group stage has concluded.

The Early December feature, which allows fans without tickets to apply for a Hayya Card, will be valid after midnight on December 2, reported Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Fans will need to show proof of accommodation and pay an entry fee of QR500 ($136.4) to obtain the Hayya Card and enter Qatar. Children under 12 will not be charged.

The Hayya Card is mandatory for Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 fans. It provides access to stadiums with a valid match ticket, entry to the Fifa Fan Festival and free public transport.

Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications & Event Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, said: "It’s been a wonderful tournament so far. We’ve welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world for an unrivalled festival of football and exchange of cultures.

"As we move into the knockout stages of the tournament, were delighted to offer the chance for more fans to visit Qatar and experience the special atmosphere of the first Fifa World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world."

Fans who wish to apply for the Early December Hayya Card feature should note that ticket holders for matches after December 2 will not be required to pay QR500. Fans who pay the QR500 entry fee and purchase Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets later will not be eligible for a refund, after paying the QAR 500 entry fee and confirming their accommodation, fans will receive an entry permit to the State of Qatar via email.

Fans are advised not to travel until completing the Hayya Card application process as they will not be allowed to board a flight or enter through the Abu Samra land border without the entry permit, Hayya Card holders are able to stay in Qatar until January 23, 2023.

The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 provides fans with many entertainment options that they can enjoy and experience the atmosphere of the tournament away from the stadiums, most notably the Fifa Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park, and the events that take place along the 6-km Doha Corniche, and a vast array of live music performances, as well as different cultural experiences and fan zones spread across the country.

