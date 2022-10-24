His Majesty King Hamad has issued Decree-Law 38 of 2022 amending some provisions of Decree-Law 54 of 2002 regarding Parliament’s internal regulations, based on the presentation of the Prime Minister, after approval of the Cabinet.

According to Article (21) second paragraph, Parliament may, upon the Speaker’s proposal, if necessary, form a temporary committee to study a specific topic, and the temporary committee ends once it fulfils the purpose for which it was set up.

Article (38) last paragraph: The Speaker, the head of the committee, or the rapporteur, may request that the report be returned to the committee for further study, even if Parliament has started discussing it. They may also request a postponement of the discussion of the report for a period not exceeding one month, unless Parliament decides otherwise.

Article (64): No one other than the Speaker may interrupt the member, nor make any comments to him. The Parliament Speaker alone has the right to warn the member at any moment during his speech that he has violated the provisions of the previous article, or other provisions of this regulation, or that his opinion has been sufficiently clear, and that there is no place for him to speak further.

If he does not comply, he may draw his attention again. If the member insists on his position, the Speaker imposes the appropriate penalty, or the matter is submitted to Parliament to decide, taking into account the provision of Article (67) of these regulations.

