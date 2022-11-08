Abu Dhabi - The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) has launched its business in Abu Dhabi, a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems.

The non-profit member-driven organisation has cross-industry representation with a focus on education, coordination, and innovation for participants across the crypto and blockchain ecosystem, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Board Chairman, Jehanzeb Awan, said: “We are dedicated to educating the global community and helping all businesses succeed and thrive. This will be delivered by industry experts sharing knowledge through webinars, courses and events […] The Association will also promote responsible innovation through its ‘Moon-shot’ lab to which all participants can contribute.”

MEAACBA has been formed with a board of highly respected industry specialists and is supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, commented: “The decision by MEAACBA to incorporate in ADGM is a clear acknowledgment of the progressive regulations ADGM has built, to enable the development of technological innovation in crypto. We look forward to working closely with MEAACBA to support the development of crypto and blockchain ecosystems. We strongly believe that the Association will positively contribute towards bolstering Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s digital economy and adoption.”

MEAACBA membership is open to all companies and individuals across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa involved with the blockchain and crypto ecosystem, including exchanges, custodians, consulting firms, technology developers, digital asset traders, and NFT/ Metaverse firms.

