DOHA: The monthly statistical bulletin of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) issued on Sunday revealed that during the month of July, the ministry received 7,294 applications for new recruitments, of which 4,655 were approved, while the total number of profession modification requests reached 3,131, of which 3,077 were approved.

The bulleting states that the number of applications for renewing a general work permit amounted to 9,907, of which 9,269 were approved, and 638 were rejected, while the number of special work permit applications reached 706, including 466 applications for renewal of a permit, 64 applications for new issuance, and 176 for cancelling permits.

In terms of inspection visits to labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin revealed that the Ministry of Labour carried out 160 inspection tours of recruitment offices, of which 154 ended without notes and six with a violation.

During the same month, the ministry's Labour Inspection Department conducted intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent to which establishments comply with laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total of 4,137 visits, which resulted in issuing a warning to 427 companies, while the number of records of violations issued against companies reached 12.

In regard to labour complaints, the statistical bulletin revealed that the ministry's Labour Dispute Department received complaints from the establishment's workers against the establishment that amounted to 2,221 complaints, of which 546 were settled, and 16 were referred to the Labour Disputes Settlement Committees, leaving 1,659 complaints under the procedure. The department also received 111 complaints from the public, all of which were settled.

As for the Labor Disputes Settlement Committees, the bulletin showed that the number of cases referred to these committees by the ministry reached 16 cases in July, and the total number of decisions issued by the ministry reached 384 decisions, while the total number of decisions that are still under procedure amounted to 687 decisions.

In regard to work contracts, the statistical bulletin revealed that the ministry's Labour Relation Department received 63,030 requests to ratify work contracts, of which 62,845 were approved, and 185 were rejected, while the number of secondment requests for labour reached 5,773, of which 3,048 were approved, and 2,735 were rejected.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

